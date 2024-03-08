Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.40.

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE SKY opened at $83.84 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

