Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 225308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 203.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

