Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $52.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

