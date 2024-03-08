Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,249. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $243.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,712,930.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,580,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sight Sciences news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $16,712,930.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,580,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $82,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,881,348 shares of company stock worth $16,864,181. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 568,135 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Articles

