Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,691,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 4,691,297 shares.The stock last traded at $4.21 and had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 484,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

