Short Interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Increases By 5.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $100,797,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,605,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $262.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

