Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Increases By 5.3%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Up 7.0 %

American Oncology Network stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28. American Oncology Network has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

