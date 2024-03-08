Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Shine Justice Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

Get Shine Justice alerts:

Shine Justice Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, abuse law, and motor vehicle accidents.

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.