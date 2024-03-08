Shane Driggers Sells 2,411 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $21,819.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Shane Driggers sold 1,617 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $15,895.11.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Shane Driggers sold 665 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $6,497.05.
EverCommerce Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
