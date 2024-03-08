Shane Driggers Sells 2,411 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $21,819.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Shane Driggers sold 1,617 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $15,895.11.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Shane Driggers sold 665 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $6,497.05.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

