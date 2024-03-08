Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $457.28 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

