Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,703 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

CZR stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.