Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,819,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in EQT by 59.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 196.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

