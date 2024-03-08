Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $79.37 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

