Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 66.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 10.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $3,689,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

