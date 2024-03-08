Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Progyny by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock worth $10,750,665. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

