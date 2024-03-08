Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $883,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 70.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IAC by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of IAC by 48.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 321,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Trading Up 0.9 %

IAC stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

