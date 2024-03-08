Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $844,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $62.44 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,300,372. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

