Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $774,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

