Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 50,604 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in News by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of News by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of News by 49,135.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 613,702 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of News by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.21 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.35.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

