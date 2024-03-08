Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76.
Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
