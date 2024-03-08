Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.86.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

