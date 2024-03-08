Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.34

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.34 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 273820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,057 shares of company stock worth $10,727,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,331,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

