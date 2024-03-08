Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) COO Sells $278,040.88 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

