Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,661 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

