Sei Investments Co. Sells 368,669 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368,669 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Flex worth $34,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,998,000 after acquiring an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

