Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,798 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $38,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $210.41 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

