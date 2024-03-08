Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,688 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Entegris worth $35,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $122,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $145.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

