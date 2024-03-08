Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,944 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $37,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

