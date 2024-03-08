Sei Investments Co. Sells 103,371 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $35,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

