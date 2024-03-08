Sei Investments Co. Purchases 37,410 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $37,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

