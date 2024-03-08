Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $45,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insperity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Insperity by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

