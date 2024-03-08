Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

AVB opened at $185.03 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.96 and a 200 day moving average of $177.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

