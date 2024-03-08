Sei Investments Co. Has $44.95 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.66% of FormFactor worth $44,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,820. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

