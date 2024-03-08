Sei Investments Co. Has $40.03 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem worth $40,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

