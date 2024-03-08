Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

PNC opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

