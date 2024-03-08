Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,351 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 264,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of SEA worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

