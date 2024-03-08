Sei Investments Co. Buys 400,675 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $38,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.09 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

