Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Seer Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Seer has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.65.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Seer had a negative net margin of 517.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Seer will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seer
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.