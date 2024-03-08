Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Seer Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Seer has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Seer had a negative net margin of 517.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Seer will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Seer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seer by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

