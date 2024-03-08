SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Critical Contrast

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Motus GI $590,000.00 0.71 -$18.60 million ($35.91) -0.02

Motus GI has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SeaStar Medical and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeaStar Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 532.91%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4,625.09%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Volatility and Risk

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% Motus GI -3,776.10% -3,413.36% -96.95%

Summary

Motus GI beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

