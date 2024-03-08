SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.57.

SE stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

