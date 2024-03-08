Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.69 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

