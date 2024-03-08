Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR opened at $246.91 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $252.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

