Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 18,104 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

