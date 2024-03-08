Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

