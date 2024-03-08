Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

