Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NICE by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 44,660.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 387,202 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in NICE by 169.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $35,147,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $238.97 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.60.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

