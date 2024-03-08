Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

AWK opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

