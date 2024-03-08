Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.32. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

