Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 13,980 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 571.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

