Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

